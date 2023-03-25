Eastern Oregon University’s Maggie Ledbetter, shown competing in the weight throw last season, became the first EOU women’s track and field discus All-American at the 2021 NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
PORTLAND — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program put together a strong showing in the team’s second meet of the outdoor season.
Both the men’s and women’s team finished second in the team standings at the Lewis and Clark Friday Night Lights Meet in Portland on Friday, March 24.
In the women’s throws, Maggie Ledbetter set a personal best in the women’s shot put with a mark of 14.11 meters — she placed first in the shot put and second in the discus (45.02 meters). Teammate Kenna Woodward won the discus with a throw of 40.72 meters and placed second in the shot put at 12.64 meters. On the men’s side, freshman Mark Church stole the show in the throws. He won both the shot put (13.55 meters) and discus (43.52 meters) in a very impressive outing.
In the women’s 100-meter sprint, Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon took first overall with a time of 12.71 seconds. Morgan Bayes won both the 100-meter hurdles (15.18) and 400-meter hurdles (1:04.92) to wrap up a productive day for the women’s sprinters.
In the men’s high jump, Tyler Jones took home the gold with a leap of 1.95 meters. On the women’s side, Eastern Oregon took the top three spots — Karlie Bedard won the event, jumping 1.51 meters.
In the distance events, Michelle Herbes took second overall in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:40.56. Lauryn Mitchell placed first in the 800, clocking in at 2:17.82. On the men’s side, Hunter Nichols notched a personal-best time of 14:48.56 to take first overall in the 5,000 meters.
In the men’s hurdles, Israel Miles placed second in the 110 with a time of 15.16. In the 400, Bryson Spears took home second place at 59.88.
Coming off a well-rounded performance at the Friday Night Lights Meet in Portland, the Mountaineers will have a little less than a week off before getting back on the track. Eastern Oregon is scheduled to compete at the PacU Multi in Forest Grove, which starts on March 30 and concludes on March 31.
