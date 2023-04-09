SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program put together a productive showing at the Whitworth Peach Meet in Spokane, Washington, on Friday, April 7.
The Mountaineers posted 21 top-five finishes on the day and reeled in seven national qualifying marks.
Yahaira Chavarria started the day off strong in the women’s 100-meter spring, taking fourth place with a time of 12.57. In the women’s 110-meter hurdles, Morgan Bayes also placed fourth — she clocked in at 15.27. Bayes was back in action in the 400-meter hurdles, placing fourth and qualifying for a “B” standard with a time of 1:03.4. On the men’s side, Bryson Spears ran a time of 56.59 in the 400-meter hurdles to pace second.
In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Israel Miles placed fourth with a time of 15.18. In the 200 meters, Bryce Peters earned a ninth-place finish with a time of 22.75.
In the women’s 200 meters, Chavarria was back at it with an eight-place finish. In the 400 meters, Lauryn Mitchell placed sixth with a time of 59.27.
In the middle distance events, Michelle Herbes placed fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.02. The mark is a career best and qualified Herbes for a national “A” standard mark. ON the men’s side, Hunter Nichols (1:53.87) placed seventh and Jonny Wind (1:54.19) placed seventh.
Nichols and Wind were back at it in the 1,500 meters, placing top five. Nichols (3:55.89) placed third and Wind (3:57.02) took fifth. In the women’s steeplechase, Deirdre McKay placed ninth with a time of 12:42.01 On the men’s side, Justin Ash clocked in at 9:41.55 to place 10th.
Eastern Oregon throwing sensation Maggie Ledbetter had another solid day, placing first in shot put (14.03 meters), third in discus (42.57 meters) and third in hammer throw (50.31 meters). In the men’s hammer throw, Brooks Micheals (42.53 meters) placed fifth and Tanner Nett (40.99 meters) placed eighth.
Kenna Woodward had a strong day, placing fourth in the women’s hammer throw at 48.48 meters. She took eighth in the shot put at 12.34 meters. In the women’s triple jump, Adrienne Washington took ninth overall with a leap of 10.15 meters.
The Mountaineers’ relay teams had a very strong day, taking home several podium finishes. Both the men’s and women’s teams took second overall in the 4x100 meters. In the 4x400 meters, the men’s team placed fourth and the women’s team took second.
Coming off the strong showing in Spokane, the Mountaineers will shift gears toward the Larry Byerly L&C Invite in Portland. The meet is set to take place throughout the day on April 14 and April 15.
