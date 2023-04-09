Maggie Ledbetter EOU - action

Eastern Oregon University’s Maggie Ledbetter, shown competing in the weight throw last season, became the first EOU women’s track and field discus All-American at the 2021 NAIA National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program put together a productive showing at the Whitworth Peach Meet in Spokane, Washington, on Friday, April 7.

The Mountaineers posted 21 top-five finishes on the day and reeled in seven national qualifying marks.

