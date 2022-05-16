Eastern Oregon University’s TJ Davis competes in the long jump at the Eastern Oregon Multi-Events meet on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Banner Bank Track in La Grande. Davis earned a first-place finish in the men’s heptathlon at the 2022 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships in Brookings, South Dakota on March 5.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo
ASHLAND — The Eastern Oregon University track & field program came away victorious at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships on Saturday, May 14.
The mens team finished with 190 points, earning the conference championship. The women’s team scored 98.5 points in a fifth-place effort. Eastern head coach Ben Welch was named conference men’s coach of the year, while Allexander Kosel earned men’s field athlete of the year for his second straight season. The Mountaineers wracked up 18 top-eight placers in track events and 17 in field events, with 11 automatic qualifiers for the NAIA national championships.
Junior TJ Davis won the men’s decathlon, scoring 7101 points. Davis won the shot put, long jump, 400-meter dash, 1,500-meter run, 110-meter hurdles, high jump and 100-meter dash.
Kosel won the men’s triple jump with a distance of 14.80 meters, edging out Nate Griswold of the College of Idaho by .3 meters. Kosel took the crown in the long jump as well, leaping 7.16 meters.
In the men’s pole vault, Darrian Walker earned top placement with a leap of five meters. Women’s shot put thrower Maggie Ledbetter earned an individual title in the event, throwing a distance of 13.95 meters.
The Mountaineers earned the top three placements in the men’s high jump, led by Tyler Jones’ 1.99-meter jump for first place.
Eastern’s men’s 4x100 meter relay team of DJ Wilson, Davis, Bryce Peters and Cody Milmine placed first overall with a time of 41:23.
Davis earned another individual title in the 400-meter race, winning with a time of 53.46.
Coming off the conference championships, the NAIA will announce its qualifiers for the national championships this week. The three-day competition begins on May 25 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
