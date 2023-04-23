ASHLAND — It was a strong showing for Eastern Oregon at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Multi Events Championships in Ashland on Friday, April 21.
The Mountaineers had five athletes competing, with three taking top-five finishes in their respective standings.
Women’s Heptathlon
In the women’s heptathlon, Lizzy Grandle was the team’s top finisher with 4,445 points to take third overall. Sammy Conley placed fourth with 4,296 points, while Karli Bedard placed ninth at 3,992 points.
Grandle started things off with a fifth–place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 15.64 seconds. In the high jump, she placed fourth at 1.56 meters. Grandle had a strong showing in the shot put, placing second at 11.32 meters — Conley placed fifth with a throw of 9.90 meters.
In the long jump, Grandle placed fourth with a leap of 4.93 meters — Bedard took fifth at 4.91 meters. Grandle had her best performance of the day in the javelin, winning the event with a throw of 39.48 meters — Conley placed third at 36.86 meters.
Bedard wrapped up the event with a strong showing in the 800-meter run, placing third at 2:29.87.
Men’s Decathlon
In the men’s decathlon, Israel Miles placed fourth with 6,027 points and Judson Mansifled placed sixth with 5,812 points.
Miles got off to a strong start, placing second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41 seconds. In the long jump, Miles took fourth (6.29 meters) and Mansfield (6.08 meters) placed fifth.
In the shot put, Miles placed second with a toss of 11.24 meters. Mansfield (1.78 meters) placed fourth in the high jump and Miles (1.69 meters) placed fifth. Miles took third overall in the 400 meters at 52.27 seconds and Mansfield placed fifth at 54.63 seconds.
Miles took first overall in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 14.99 seconds — Mansfield placed fourth with a time of 16.55 seconds. Mansfield had a strong showing in the discus, placing second at 34.26 meters.
In the pole vault, Mansfield placed third (4.20 meters) and Miles placed fourth (4.10 meters). Mansfield was Eastern’s top finisher in the javelin, throwing 42.76 meters. Miles wrapped up the event with a fourth–place finish in the 1,500 meters, clocking in at 5:11.6.
Coming off the CCC Multi Events Championships, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Corvallis for the Oregon State High Performance Meet. The events begin on April 28 and conclude on April 29.
