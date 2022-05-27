GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Eastern Oregon University track program had a productive day two at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Men’s decathlon athlete TJ Davis and women’s thrower Maggie Ledbetter both earned All-American honors in their respective events on Thursday, May 26.
Davis finished as the runner-up in the men’s decathlon, scoring 6941 points. Carroll’s Lee Walburn took the top placement, scoring 7225 points.
Davis, the national champion in the heptathlon this past indoor season, finished top four in eight events. The junior placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.64, while finishing as the runner-up in the pole vault and 1,500 meters.
Ledbetter, who is one of the most accomplished thrower’s in the program’s history, wrapped up her collegiate career on a strong note. The senior finished fifth in the shot put after throwing a distance of 45 feet, 1.5 inches.
For Ledbetter, this year’s All-American performance marked her fourth time earning the honor — she has been an All-American twice in indoor track and now twice in outdoor track.
The Mountaineers are set to send five athletes onto the track for the final day of competition on May 27, with events starting up at 9 a.m.
