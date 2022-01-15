SPOKANE, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’s track and field teams started off 2022 with admirable showings at the Washington State University Cougar Classic on Friday, Jan. 14, finishing with six top-three finishes and two first-place finishes.
Freshman Tyler Jones got the day started with a strong showing in the men’s high jump. Jones finished in second place behind Division I San Jose State’s Kyle Jankans after clearing a height of 1.95 meters. TJ Davis, Jacob Gates and Manuel Aguirre all finished in the top eight.
Senior Maggie Ledbetter, a Cove native, led the way for the Mountaineers in the women’s weight throw with a third place finish at 15.19 meters. Sophomore Kenna Woodward was right behind in fourth place with a distance of 14.05 meters.
Four Mountaineers competed admirably in the women’s pole vault, taking four spots in the top 11. Senior Faith Wagner, junior Abby Winstead and senior JoAnna Campbell all cleared 3.0 meters.
Junior TJ Davis earned a third-place finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, finishing with a time of 8.27 seconds.
In the 60-meter dash, junior Cody Milmine took home a second-place finish with a time of 6.91 seconds. Milmine was just behind San Jose State’s Roman Johnson, who finished first and broke a facility record with a time of 6.77. Freshman Katie Brown ran a 8.10 in the women’s 60-meter run to place seventh overall.
Milmine was back in the men’s 200-meter event, taking home first place with a time of 22.02. He finished just .01 ahead of Domonique Bobo (Unattached) to win the race.
In the women’s one mile race, senior Katie Jo Gebhardt placed sixth with a time of 5:24.2. Lauryn Mitchell led the way in the women’s 400-meter event, taking ninth with a time of 1:02.9.
On the men’s side, freshman Cristian Mendoza placed 10th in the 3,000-meter race. The La Grande native ran a time of 8:54.05.
Junior Hunter Nichols took the top prize in the men’s 800-meter run, finishing with a time of 1:57.45.
In the men's shot put, freshman Tanner Nett impressed with a fourth-place finish. Nett threw a distance of 14.86 meters.
After a competitive performance at the WSU Cougar Classic, the Mountaineers will have a week to prepare for the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open on Jan. 22 in Moscow, Idaho.
