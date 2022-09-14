eou vs columbia international (9 of 18).jpg
Alexis McMurtrey (9) sets the ball for a spike against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball program defended its home court in a close rivalry matchup this week.

The Mountaineers defeated the College of Idaho in four sets in its home opener on Tuesday, Sept. 13, improving to 12-1 on the year and 5-0 in conference play — the team is riding a 12-game winning streak. Eastern defeated the College of Idaho 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-12.

