EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Mounties' Kara Clayton jumps up at the net to slam the ball while Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck tries to block during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball program started off a big weekend on the right note.

The Mountaineers defeated Bushnell 3-1 at home on Friday, Oct. 7, winning the sets 25-17, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-20. The win is the 19th straight for the team, who is now 19-1 overall and 12-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

