Mountaineers' Hannah Ledgerwood sets up mid air under the ball against Multnomah during the match in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Eastern swept the Lions 3-0, going 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. The Mountaineers go up against Southern Oregon on Sept. 23 for a conference game at 7 p.m. in Quinn Coliseum.
LA GRANDE — It was all business this weekend for the Eastern Oregon volleyball team, winning its two home matches in consecutive sweeps.
The Mountaineers defeated Multnomah 3-0 at home on Saturday, Sept 17, winning the sets 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 14-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
In the first set, Multnomah held close early on but ultimately failed to keep up with Eastern’s pace. The Mountaineers held a narrow 8-6 lead, but rattled off a 12-3 run to take a commanding advantage. Eastern went on to win the set on a kill by Kara Clayton assisted by Hannah Ledgerwood.
In the second set, Eastern established its dominance with a 6-0 start to the frame. The Mountaineers built up a commanding 18-4 lead and cruised to a second-set victory despite a late rally by Multnomah. Another Clayton kill, this time assisted by Alexis McMurtrey, ended the set 25-11 in favor of Eastern.
Despite starting off the third set 8-1, Eastern gave up its most points in the third set. Even so, the Mountaineers controlled the final frame. Multnomah managed to knot the score at 13-12, but Eastern ultimately flipped the switch midway through the third set. A strong finish saw the Mountaineers take the frame 25-17, topped off by a kill from Keira Vaughn.
Cambree Scott led all players with 11 kills, while Vaughn and Sade Williams each had five. Clayton led the way with five blocks, while Hailey Arritola was top in digs with 19. McMurtrey had a strong outing, leading Eastern with three aces and 14 assists.
The victory is the 14th straight for Eastern, who has been scorching since the start of conference play. The Mountaineers are not slated to play any weekday games this coming week, as they prepare for another weekend home stand. Eastern will host Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and welcome Oregon Tech to town at 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
