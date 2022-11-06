LA GRANDE — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball program ended the regular season on a high note.
The Mountaineers defeated Evergreen State and Northwest on back-to-back days, clinching the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title. Eastern heads into postseason competition with a 28-2 overall record and 21-1 record in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 3, Evergreen State 1
The Mountaineers hosted Evergreen State on Friday, Nov. 4, starting off the weekend with a four-set victory.
Eastern set the tone early, taking the first two sets 25-15. The visitors kept the first frame close early, while the Mountaineers jumped out to a commanding 11-1 lead in the second set.
In the third set, both teams battled out an early 9-9 tie. The Geoducks saw a significant momentum swing, building up a 15-10 lead. Eastern fought back to eventually tie the set and build up a one-point lead, but Evergreen State forced a 25-24 set point. The Mountaineers battled back and forth to extend the set, but the Geoducks managed to take a 28-26 victory in the frame and extend the match into a fourth set.
Coming off a loss in the third set, Eastern took a commanding 11-3 lead in the fourth set. The Mountaineers led by about 10 points for most of the frame, cementing a 25-14 win — a block by Kara Clayton and Preslee Jensen was the final point in Eastern’s four-set victory.
Cambree Scott had a productive night, leading the team with 10 kills and adding six blocks. Clayton led all players with eight blocks, while Alexis McMurtrey led Eastern with 28 assists.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 3, Northwest 0
In Eastern’s final regular season game of the 2022 season, the Mountaineers took a commanding three-set victory.
Both teams battled back and forth in the first set, as the frame was knotted at 18-18 late in the period. Eastern extended a narrow lead to 23-21 and went on to take the final two points of the set to win 25-21.
Eastern built up a quick 4-0 lead in the second set, but Northwest later battled back to close the gap. The Mountaineers led by as much as seven points midway through the set, but held off a late rally by Northwest. A kill by Clayton secured the final point of the set, as Eastern won 25-19 to take a commanding two-set advantage.
Both teams battled out a close start to the third set, as the frame was tied at 16-16 midway through. At this point Eastern took a significant advantage, jumping out to a 23-18 lead. An attack error by Northwest off the serve of Jessie White earned the team’s final point en route to a 25-19 victory in the third set.
Clayton led Eastern on the net in the victory, tallying a team-high 10 kills and four blocks. McMurtrey recorded 18 assists on the night, while Hailey Arritola had a team-high 15 digs.
Coming off the victory, Eastern will enter the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships as the top seed. The Mountaineers are slated to host the tournament in La Grande on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12. Eastern will have a first-round bye, before playing at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.