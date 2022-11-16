EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Buy Now

Mounties' setter Hannah Ledgerwood sets up a ball for her teammate Kara Clayton during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team could be on the brink of program history and national success.

The NAIA’s top-ranked volleyball program is set to take the stage at the national tournament, which begins this weekend. A combination of experienced players, effective coaching, big wins, and conference success have spurred the Mountaineers into the spotlight as the national tournament’s top seed. Eastern Oregon enters the playoffs with a 30-2 record overall, going 21-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.