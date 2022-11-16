Mounties' setter Hannah Ledgerwood sets up a ball for her teammate Kara Clayton during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team could be on the brink of program history and national success.
The NAIA’s top-ranked volleyball program is set to take the stage at the national tournament, which begins this weekend. A combination of experienced players, effective coaching, big wins, and conference success have spurred the Mountaineers into the spotlight as the national tournament’s top seed. Eastern Oregon enters the playoffs with a 30-2 record overall, going 21-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Coming in as the nation’s top-ranked team, Eastern Oregon is looking to push past its program high water mark for tournament success. The Mountaineers have never made it past the quarterfinals in program history and are coming off elimination in the pool play round last season.
After losing their first match of the season to No. 9 Viterbo at the Big Sky Challenge in August, the Mountaineers rattled off an impressive 19-game winning streak — the streak included six top-25 victories, three of which were against top-5 teams. Eastern Oregon’s huge run pushed the team into the spotlight, earning a No. 1 overall national ranking.
A hard-fought five-set loss to No. 5 Corban snapped Eastern Oregon’s regular season win streak, but the Mountaineers captured revenge in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship game. Eastern Oregon won in a dramatic five-set thriller over Corban, winning the conference title.
The Mountaineers are led by a solid group of upperclassmen, including senior Cambree Scott who leads the team at the net with 324 points and 147 blocks. Junior Preslee Jensen leads Eastern Oregon with 272 kills. Sophomore Alexis McMurtrey has been stellar this season, recording a team-high 603 assists.
After concluding an electric regular season and conference tournament, Eastern Oregon is slated to take on the national state starting this weekend. The Mountaineers will host the University of Mobile in the NAIA opening round at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19. Upon potentially advancing past the opening round, the nation’s top volleyball teams will meet in Sioux City, Iowa for the tournament rounds from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3.
