Mounties setter Hannah Ledgerwood postions herself under the ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team is off to a roaring start at the NAIA National Tournament.
The Mountaineers bested Saint Xavier in four sets at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The win moved Eastern Oregon one win closer to advancing to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Mountaineers took the match 25-16, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-22.
Eastern Oregon came out hot, scoring the first four points in the first set.The Mountaineers never led by double figures, but held a consistent lead of at least five points through the bulk of the set. Eastern Oregon won the set off a service ace from Alexis McMurtrey, winning 25-16.
Once again in the second set, the Mountaineers jumped out to a productive start — the nation’s top volleyball team rattled off a 5-0 start to the second frame. Saint Xavier cut the lead to 12-9 midway through the set, but Eastern responded by scoring on eight of the ensuing 10 points. The Mountaineers won 25-14 off a serve from Jessie White that ended in an attack error.
Saint Xavier came out firing in the third set, looking poised to even the match. The set went back-and-forth through the midway point, as both teams were knotted at 16-16. Eastern Oregon held match point with a 24-21 lead, but Saint Xavier rattled off six of the ensuing seven points to come from behind and win 26-24.
In the fourth set, it momentarily appeared as if Saint Xavier would even the match at two sets each. Eastern Oregon fell behind 11-6, after allowing a 5-0 run. The Mountaineers later trailed 20-14, the turning point in the match — Eastern Oregon scored nine out of the next 10 points, building up a 23-21 lead. With the Mountaineers leading 23-22, Sade Williams earned a kill to force match point. Off Williams’ serve, Eastern Oregon earned the final point to win 25-22.
Madison Morgan led the Mountaineers with 11 kills, while Williams tallied a match-high three aces. Cambree Scott recorded eight blocks in the win and McMurtrey tallied a team-high 22 assists and 16 digs.
Up next, Eastern Oregon will face off against No. 20 Cornerstone University in the second game of pool play on Dec. 2. A win for the Mountaineers would secure the team’s spot in the quarterfinals. The Mountaineers are slated to begin play at 8 a.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.