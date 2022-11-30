Eastern Oregon University vs. Universtiy of Mobile volleyball
Mounties setter Hannah Ledgerwood postions herself under the ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team is off to a roaring start at the NAIA National Tournament.

The Mountaineers bested Saint Xavier in four sets at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The win moved Eastern Oregon one win closer to advancing to the NAIA quarterfinals. The Mountaineers took the match 25-16, 25-14, 24-26 and 25-22.

