Eastern Oregon University volleyball team

The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team celebrates after a five-set win over Corban for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament title on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Quinn Coliseum. 

 Dawson Forcella/Eastern Oregon University

LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers added some hardware to the school’s trophy case this weekend.

The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team won the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, the second conference title during the career of head coach Kaki McLean Morehead. The No.1 Mountaineers battled out a five-set grudge match against No. 3 Corban, taking the sets 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25 and 15-12.

