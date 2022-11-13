LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers added some hardware to the school’s trophy case this weekend.
The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team won the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship on Saturday, Nov. 12, the second conference title during the career of head coach Kaki McLean Morehead. The No.1 Mountaineers battled out a five-set grudge match against No. 3 Corban, taking the sets 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25 and 15-12.
The first set, like the majority of the match, went back-and-forth. Eastern built up a solid 9-5 lead early on, but a momentum swing midway through saw Corban reclaim the lead at 14-13. Each team exchanged points, as the Mountaineers found themselves one point away at 24-22. The Knights rallied four out of the next five points to win 26-24, giving the visiting team an early 1-0 advantage.
Corban carried over its momentum into the next set, taking a quick 3-0 lead. Eastern fought back to build up a small lead for most of the set, extending the advantage to 20-13 late in the frame. The Knights cut the lead to 21-18, but Eastern pulled through to win the set 25-21 off a final point attack error.
The third set once again was neck-and-neck as both teams battled out a close frame. Eastern held a narrow 19-18 advantage, but went on to control the set from this point on. A kill by Madison Morgan sealed the deal as the Mountaineers took a 2-1 advantage after winning the third set 25-21.
With the match on the line, Corban never trailed in the fourth set, despite Eastern hanging on midway through. The Knights pulled away to win the fourth set 25-15, forcing a winner-take-all fifth frame.
In the final set to determine a conference championship, Corban built up a steady early lead. Eastern trailed 5-3, before fighting back to tie the set at 5-5. After Corban claimed the next two points, Eastern rallied for four consecutive points — three points came off the serve of Sade Williams. Corban answered with a momentum swing of its own, scoring four straight to lead 11-9. Coming off a timeout, the Mountaineers came out poised to take over the match — Eastern rattled off five straight points behind four consecutive scores off the serve of Hailey Arritola to lead 14-11. After Corban managed a point, Eastern won the match on the ensuing play with a kill by Kara Clayton assisted by Hannah Ledgerwood.
Clayton and Preslee Jensen each led Eastern with 14 blocks on the day, while Clayton and Cambree Scott tallied match-high nine blocks each. Hannah Ledgerwood led the Mountaineers with 23 assists, while Arritola led all players with 19 digs.
Coming off the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships, Eastern enters the NAIA National Tournament as the nation’s top seed. The Mountaineers will await the NAIA selection announcement, which is slated to take place at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.