Mounties Hannah Ramage sets ups the ball and sends it towards the net for teammates during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounties celebrate their victory during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounties Kara Clayton goes up at the net for a slam during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounites Cambree Scott and Ashton Haughton go up at the net to block a ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounties Hannah Ramage sets ups the ball and sends it towards the net for teammates during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounties celebrate their victory during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounties Kara Clayton goes up at the net for a slam during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
Mounites Cambree Scott and Ashton Haughton go up at the net to block a ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball program is on to the next round of the NAIA National Tournament.
The top-ranked Mountaineers defeated University of Mobile in three straight sets in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday, Nov. 19, winning in three consecutive sets. Following the victory, Eastern Oregon will travel to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA tournament pool play rounds.
Eastern Oregon defended its home court, winning in straight sets — however, the University of Mobile gave the home team a run for their money in the first set. The Mountaineers took a narrow 28-26 victory, after a huge rally from the University of Mobile put Eastern behind 25-24. The set was neck-and-neck the whole way through, with Eastern Oregon trailing by a small margin for most of the frame. The Mountaineers won the final point off a service error.
In the second set, Eastern Oregon built up a quick 9-3 lead early and never looked back. After taking a 21-10 lead, the Mountaineers won four consecutive points to win the set 25-10. An attack error off the serve of Sade Williams secured the second set for Eastern Oregon.
Despite falling down 1-0 in the third set, Eastern Oregon never faltered as a quick 6-0 run put the home team in the driver’s seat. The Mountaineers led 10-3 early on, putting the pressure on the University of Mobile. Eastern Oregon led by over 10 points midway through the set, closing out a 25-17 victory off a kill from Ashton Haughton
Preslee Jensen had a strong day on the net for Eastern Oregon, tallying a match-high 10 kills. Kara Clayton led the Mountaineers in both aces (two) and blocks (six). Alexis McMurtrey tallied a match-high 22 assists and Williams led the way with 12 digs.
The victory punched Eastern Oregon’s ticket to compete in pool play in the NAIA Tournament, which begins on Nov. 30 in Iowa. The Mountaineers' opponents are yet to be announced.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.