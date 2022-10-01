Mounties Preslee Jensen and Cambree Scott go up at the net to try and block a shot from Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
Olympia, Wash. — The nation’s top-ranked NAIA volleyball team notched another win this weekend.
The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team defeated Evergreen State in three straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 1, winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21. The win propelled Eastern’s record to 18-1 overall and 11-0 in conference play — the team earned its 18th consecutive victory.
The entirety of the match was neck-and-neck, as the Mountaineers and Geoducks battled out a close start to the contest. After trailing 18-17 late in the first frame, Eastern rattled off a late rally to take the set 25-22.
After jumping out to an early 12-6 lead in the second set, Eastern gave up a late rally as Evergreen State tied the set at 22-22. The Mountaineers scored three consecutive points off Alexis McMurtrey’s serves to take the set 25-22.
Both teams battled neck-and-neck in the third set, building a 16-16 tie. Eastern then went on a 5-0 run, forcing Evergreen State to burn a timeout down 21-16. The Geoducks fought back to cut the lead to 22-20, but Eastern went on to win 25-21.
Kara Clayton led Eastern with 10 kills, while Preslee Jensen recorded eight. Cambee Scott was solid in defense, tallying three blocks on the night. McMurtrey totaled a team-high 18 assists while Sade Williams had 12 digs.
Coming off a successful weekend sweep of Northwest and Evergreen State, Eastern is set to return home for matches against Bushnell and Corban next weekend. The Bushnell matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum on Oct. 7.
