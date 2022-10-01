EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Mounties Preslee Jensen and Cambree Scott go up at the net to try and block a shot from Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

Olympia, Wash. — The nation’s top-ranked NAIA volleyball team notched another win this weekend.

The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team defeated Evergreen State in three straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 1, winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-21. The win propelled Eastern’s record to 18-1 overall and 11-0 in conference play — the team earned its 18th consecutive victory.

