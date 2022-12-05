Mounties celebrate their victory during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After one of the most outstanding seasons in program history, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team saw its national championship hopes come up just short.
The Mountaineers were defeated by Corban in four sets on Monday, Dec. 5, ending the team’s season in the NAIA semifinals. Eastern Oregon’s year ended with a 34-3 record, taking home a Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship and qualifying for the program’s first ever NAIA semifinals.
The match started on the right foot for Eastern Oregon, who jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. Corban quickly fought back and built up a narrow 9-7 advantage, before a 5-0 run put the Mountaineers back up 12-9. It was a back-and-forth affair, as both teams exchanged leads midway through the first frame. A late 3-0 run by Corban put the Warriors in position to take the set at 24-22. The Mountaineers responded with a 3-0 run to take a 25-24 advantage. Corban evened the set at 25-25, before Eastern Oregon rallied two straight points to win the opening set 27-25.
Eastern Oregon gained a quick 3-1 lead in the second set, before extending the lead to 11-7. A big 5-0 run for Corban flipped the script, as the Warriors took a 12-11 lead. Another run later in the set gave Corban a 19-14 lead, which Eastern Oregon was ultimately unable to overcome. The Warriors held on to win 25-19 and even the match at 1-1.
Unlike the first two sets, Corban gained an early lead in the third frame — the Warriors built up a 7-1 lead before Eastern Oregon called a timeout. The Mountaineers cut the deficit to 18-16 after trailing by over five points for the majority of the set. Corban went on a 3-0 run to end the set 25-19, taking a 2-1 advantage in the match.
In a do-or-die set for Eastern Oregon, the Mountaineers found themselves down 5-2 off the bat. The Mountaineers managed to cut the lead to one point, but ultimately Corban never trailed in the set. The Warriors went on a 9-2 run midway through the set to build up a commanding 18-10 lead. Eastern Oregon responded with a 5-0 run, which ultimately proved to be the team’s one last push at the NAIA Championship. Corban scored six out of the last seven points, running away with a 25-17 fourth-set victory.
Sade Williams led Eastern Oregon with 10 kills, while Cambree Scott led the way with six blocks. Hannah Ledgerwood and Alexis McMurtrey each tallied 19 assists, while Hailey Arritola recorded 20 digs.
