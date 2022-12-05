Eastern Oregon University vs. Universtiy of Mobile volleyball
Mounties celebrate their victory during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — After one of the most outstanding seasons in program history, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team saw its national championship hopes come up just short.

The Mountaineers were defeated by Corban in four sets on Monday, Dec. 5, ending the team’s season in the NAIA semifinals. Eastern Oregon’s year ended with a 34-3 record, taking home a Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship and qualifying for the program’s first ever NAIA semifinals.

