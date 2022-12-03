Mounties Kara Clayton jumps at the net for a ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team made history this Saturday with its 3-0 victory in the NAIA quarterfinals.
The win marks the first time in program history that the Mountaineers have made it to the NAIA semifinals. Eastern Oregon knocked off No. 20 Marian in three sets on Saturday, Dec. 3, winning 25-21, 25-18 and 25-18.
Eastern Oregon started on the front foot in the first set, taking an early 9-5 lead. The Mountaineers pushed the lead to 20-13, but the Knights put together a valiant effort to cut the lead — Marian cut the lead to 24-21 after facing set point at 24-18. However, Eastern Oregon managed to secure the final point off an attack error, winning 25-21.
In the second set, Marian jumped out to an early 3-1 lead. Both teams exchanged rallies in what was a neck-and-neck set for the majority of the frame. Marian rallied two straight points to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 17-15, but it was at this point that the Mountaineers flipped the switch. Eastern Oregon rallied eight of the next 11 points, winning the second set 25-18 — a kill by Preslee Jensen put the frame on ice.
With the match on the line, Eastern Oregon faced an early deficit as Marian jumped out to a 6-4 lead. A big 7-0 rally ensued, putting the Mountaineers up 11-6. Eastern Oregon led by as much as eight points, holding off a late rally to take the third set 25-18 off the serve of Kara Clayton.
Jensen led all players with 12 kills on the day, while Kara Clayton recorded eight and Sade Williams tallied seven. Cambree Scott was solid on the net, recording a match-high six blocks. Hannah Ledgerwood led Eastern Oregon with 20 assists and Hailey Arritola led the way with 17 digs.
Coming off the historic victory, Eastern Oregon is set to face its heated rival in the semifinals. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play No. 4 Corban at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5. Eastern Oregon is 2-1 on the year against Corban.
