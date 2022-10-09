EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Eastern's Kara Clayton and Ashton Haughton jump at the net to block a shot from Oregon Tech during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — In a grudge match between top-five NAIA programs, the No. 1 Mountaineers came just two points shy of a high-caliber victory.

The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team lost a nail biter to No. 5 Corban on Saturday, Oct. 8, losing in five sets. After falling behind two sets to none, Eastern fought back to force a fifth set — the Mountaineers ultimately fell 29-25, 25-27, 25-19, 29-27 and 13-15. The loss snapped a 19-game winning streak, lowering the team’s record to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in conference play.

