Eastern's Kara Clayton and Ashton Haughton jump at the net to block a shot from Oregon Tech during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
LA GRANDE — In a grudge match between top-five NAIA programs, the No. 1 Mountaineers came just two points shy of a high-caliber victory.
The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team lost a nail biter to No. 5 Corban on Saturday, Oct. 8, losing in five sets. After falling behind two sets to none, Eastern fought back to force a fifth set — the Mountaineers ultimately fell 29-25, 25-27, 25-19, 29-27 and 13-15. The loss snapped a 19-game winning streak, lowering the team’s record to 19-2 overall and 12-1 in conference play.
Every set was a close affair, as two of the nation’s top volleyball programs battled for victory. An early run by Corban put the visitors up 9-5 in the first set, which forced the Mountaineers to play from behind for the majority of the set. The Warriors embarked on a 7-1 rally late in the set to build up a 20-13 lead, which forced Eastern to call a timeout to regroup. Despite a late 5-0 rally that cut the lead to 21-19, the Mountaineers allowed the final four consecutive points to drop the first set 25-19.
Once again in the second set, Corban built up an early lead — the Warriors led 8-3 and took control of the frame early on. Eastern embarked on several small runs in the set, but ultimately found themselves down 20-14 late in the frame. A huge 5-0 run off the serve of Alexis McMurtrey gave Eastern a 23-22 lead late in the period, as the team looked to equalize the match. The Mountaineers forced a set point with a 25-24 lead, but Corban rallied three straight points to win the frame 27-25 and put the home team against the ropes.
Eastern came out firing with the match on the line in the third set, building up an early 9-5 advantage. The Mountaineers held a steady lead throughout the remainder of the set, holding off a late rally to win the set 25-19 off a kill from Kara Clayton that pushed the match to two sets to one in favor of Corban.
It was much of the same in the fourth set for Eastern, who jumped out to an 8-3 lead. Corban rallied midway through the set to tie the frame at 18-18, with the remainder of the set going back-and-forth. The Warriors forced match point at 26-25 and later at 27-26, but Eastern held strong and rallied to win the final three points — the Mountaineers forced a decisive fifth set with momentum entirely on their side.
The final set went back-and-forth, as both teams exchanged leads early on. The Mountaineers held a 13-12 lead late in the frame, just two points away from a massive comeback victory. Despite the late momentum, Corban scored three consecutive points to stun the home crowd and walk out of Quinn Coliseum with a major victory.
Clayton was strong on the net for Eastern, leading the team with 15 kills — she also led the team with two aces and eight blocks. McMurtrey recorded 29 assists, while Hannah Ledgerwood recorded 23.
The win is massive for Corban, who will be in consideration for the No. 1 seed in the upcoming rankings. Eastern’s first conference loss of the year will not drop the team drastically in the national rankings, but the Mountaineers will now look to fight back up the rankings and recapture the No. 1 spot.
Coming off the loss, Eastern will look to rebound with a weekday road matchup at the College of Idaho on Oct. 11. The action is slated to begin at 6 p.m. in Caldwell, Idaho.
