Mountaineers' Hannah Ledgerwood sets up mid air under the ball against Multnomah during the match in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Eastern swept the Lions 3-0, going 25-13, 25-11, 25-17. The Mountaineers go up against Southern Oregon on Sept. 23 for a conference game at 7 p.m. in Quinn Coliseum.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team rolled to a three-set victory this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated LC State in consecutive sets on Saturday, Oct. 15, winning 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16. The win improved Eastern’s record to 22-1 overall and 15-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference competition.
After winning the first four points, Eastern held a narrow lead for the majority of the first set. LC State never led in the set, but trailed by one point several times and managed to tie the frame at 20-20. The Mountaineers forced set point at 24-21, but the Warriors cut the lead back to 24-23. Coming off an assist from Hailey Arritola, Sade Williams earned a kill to end the set 25-23 in favor of Eastern.
LC State came out swinging in the second set, securing the first three points of the match. Eastern went on a substantial momentum swing, building up a 10-5 lead. The home team extended the lead to upwards of nine points and ultimately walked away with a 25-17 victory in the second set.
With the match on the line, the Mountaineers set the tone with a 4-0 start to the final set. LC State cut the lead to around five for the majority of the set, but Eastern eventually stretched the lead to double digits and never allowed the Warriors any ground. A black from Preslee Jensen and Kara Clayton secured the final point of the match, as Eastern won the set 25-16 and walked off with a three-set victory.
Williams and Madison Morgan led Eastern with eight kills each. Clayton was tops in blocks with six, while Alexis McMurtrey led all players with 21 assists.
Coming off the victory, Eastern will travel for two consecutive road matchups next weekend. The Mountaineers will face Multnomah at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Warner Pacific at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.
