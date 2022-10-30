EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Buy Now

Mounties' middle hitter Cambree Scott goes up at the net for a shot while Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Kate Hicks try to block during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

ASHLAND — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball stayed in winning form this weekend.

The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech in four sets on Friday, Oct. 28 and swept Southern Oregon in straight sets on Oct. 29. The wins improved Eastern’s record to 26-2 on the year and 19-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.