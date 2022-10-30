Mounties' middle hitter Cambree Scott goes up at the net for a shot while Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Kate Hicks try to block during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
ASHLAND — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball stayed in winning form this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech in four sets on Friday, Oct. 28 and swept Southern Oregon in straight sets on Oct. 29. The wins improved Eastern’s record to 26-2 on the year and 19-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 3, Oregon Tech 1
In game one of Eastern’s road trip, the visitors found themselves down early. Oregon Tech won the first set 25-19 and kept things close in the second set, but the Mountaineers ultimately pulled away.
After losing the first set 25-19, Eastern won the following two sets 25-19 and 25-14.
Despite gaining match points at 25-24, Eastern allowed Oregon Tech to continue the set. The home team leveled play at 25-25, but the Mountaineers scored the final two points to take the victory.
Cambree Scott led Eastern with 12 kills, while also recording a team-high six blocks. Alexis McMurtrey led all players with 23 assists.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 3, Southern Oregon 0
Despite Southern Oregon keeping the sets relatively close, Eastern managed to win the match in consecutive sets.
The Mountaineers began the match on a 6-1 rally, which was a positive start toward a 25-17 victory. After Southern cut the lead to 14-12, Eastern rallied seven straight points to build up a nine-point advantage. Preslee Jensen ended the set with a kill assisted by Hannah Ledgerwood.
The second set began back-and-forth, but this time it was Southern who went on a huge run. The Raiders rallied seven straight points and built up a 10-4 lead early in the set.
Southern led for almost the entire of the set, despite Eastern cutting the lead midway through the frame. The Mountaineers trailed 22-19, but managed to rattle off an impressive six straight points to steal the set 25-22.
The third set started close, but Eastern eventually rallied to lead 19-10 midway through the set. A late rally by Southern cut the lead to four late in the set, but Eastern won the match’s final point off a kill from Preslee Jensen to win the final frame 25-20.
Scott led the way once again, recording 12 kills. Kara Clayton recorded a game-high eight blocks, while Madison Morgan had seven. McMurtrey led all players with 17 assists on the day.
Coming off the wins, Eastern will conclude its regular season with a weekend homestand. The Mountaineers will host Evergreen State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4, before facing Northwest at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5.
