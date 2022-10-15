Eastern’s Preslee Jensen and Cambree Scott jump up at the net to block a ball from Multnomah during a match in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Eastern swept the Lions 3-0, going 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.
LA GRANDE — Just two games removed from a difficult loss to Corban, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team has bounced back in a resounding way.
The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla in three straight sets on Friday, Oct. 14, winning 25-7, 25-10 and 25-11. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 21-2 overall and 14-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The home team was dominant out of the gates, building up a 13-1 lead to start the frame. Eastern did not slow down, extending the advantage to 20-2. After Walla Walla secured several points, the Mountaineers rattled off three consecutive points to win the set 25-7. A kill from Preslee Jensen assisted by Hannah Ledgerwood was the deciding point in the set.
It was much of the same in the second set, as Eastern jumped out to a 6-0 advantage. That lead evolved into 13-2 as it became evident that the Mountaineers were the superior team. Walla Walla scored several points late in the set, but a kill from Cambee Scott assisted by Alexis McMurtrey ended the frame 25-10 in favor of Eastern.
In the third set, Walla Walla gave one last fighting effort in a close start to the frame. The visitors led 5-4, before a 6-0 run from Eastern flipped the script. The Mountaineers went on another huge run to lead 19-8 and eventually cruise to a 25-11 final score.
Scott had a strong showing, leading the team with 11 kills and adding three blocks. McMurtrey finished with a game-high 20 assists, while Hailey Arritola led the team with 12 digs.
Coming off the win, Eastern is set to host Lewis-Clark State at 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. The match will take place at Quinn Coliseum, where the team is hosting a “Pink Game” for those in attendance.
