EOU vs. Multnomah volleyball
Eastern’s Preslee Jensen and Cambree Scott jump up at the net to block a ball from Multnomah during a match in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Eastern swept the Lions 3-0, going 25-13, 25-11, 25-17.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Just two games removed from a difficult loss to Corban, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team has bounced back in a resounding way.

The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla in three straight sets on Friday, Oct. 14, winning 25-7, 25-10 and 25-11. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 21-2 overall and 14-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

