Mounites Cambree Scott and Ashton Haughton go up at the net to block a ball during the opening round of the NAIA National Championship hosted at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers went 28-26, 25-10, 25-17 for a sweep of the Universtiy of Mobile to advance to the champsionship matches in Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team is on to the NAIA quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers swept No. 20 Cornerstone University in three sets during NAIA pool play in Sioux City, Iowa on Friday, Dec. 2. Eastern Oregon won the match 25-21, 25-17 and 25-20 to advance to the quarterfinal round of the national tournament.
The first set went back-and-forth, as the Mountaineers spurred a 4-0 run to take an early 4-2 lead. For most of the set, Eastern Oregon held a narrow lead as Cornerstone kept the competition close. The Mountaineers extended the advantage to 20-14 off a 3-0 run, which put the team in a strong position to take the set. Despite two late rallies by Cornerstone to cut Eastern Oregon’s advantage to 23-21, the Mountaineers rallied the remaining two points to win the first frame 25-21.
Eastern Oregon won the first three points of the second set, building an early lead. Strong early services from Alexis McMurtrey, Hailey Arritola and Hannah Ledgerwood helped the Mountaineers take a commanding 10-3 lead. Eastern Oregon extended its lead to 23-13, before Cornerstone managed to rally four consecutive points to cut the lead. However, the Mountaineers rallied the last two points and won 25-17 off a block from Cambree Scott and Madison Morgan.
The Mountaineers started off the third set on the back foot, as Cornerstone won the first four points. A big four-point rally helped Eastern Oregon jump back to a 7-6 lead, at which point the set turned toward the Mountaineers. After falling behind 20-12, Cornerstone managed a five-point rally to cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 20-17. Despite the late rally from Cornerstone, Eastern Oregon pulled away and won the final point off a kill from Scott, winning the third set 25-20.
Scott, Sade Williams and Kara Clayton all led Eastern Oregon with nine kills each. Scott also led all players with six blocks, while Ledgerwood was tops on Eastern Oregon with 18 assists.
Coming off the emphatic pool play victory, Eastern Oregon is set to compete in the NAIA quarterfinal round. The Mountaineers are slated to face Marian, the winner of Pool H, at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.