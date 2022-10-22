Eastern's Sade Williams hits the ball mid air while Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Alma Solis try to block during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
PORTLAND — The nation’s top volleyball team stayed in strong form this weekend.
The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team defeated Warner Pacific in three straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 22, winning 25-11, 25-11 and 25-8. After a three-set sweep over Multnomah on Friday, Eastern is now 24-2 on the year and 17-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference.
The Mountaineers started things off strong, rallying six consecutive points to start the match. Warner Pacific fought back to cut the advantage to 9-5, but Eastern dominated the bulk of the match. The Mountaineers pulled off a 9-1 run late in the set to build up an insurmountable 23-9 lead. A kill by Preslee Jensen later in the frame ended the set 25-11 in favor of Eastern.
Warner Pacific won the first point of the second set, but Eastern once again controlled the bulk of the set. Warner Pacific cut the lead to 6-5, but the Mountaineers pulled off a big run to build their lead to 18-7. The team won four consecutive points off the serve of Jessie White. Ashton Haughton ended the set with a kill, as Eastern cruised to a 25-11 win.
In the third set, the Mountaineers came out hot with a 4-0 rally to start off the frame. A 10-1 early lead made a comeback nearly impossible for Warner Pacific, who failed to win a set. Eastern rattled off four straight points to end the match, finalized by a kill from Kiauna Mack.
Sade Williams led Eastern with seven kills, while Ashton Haughton and Madison Morgan each had six. Cambree Scott led the way with seven blocks, while Alexis McMurtrey recorded a team-high 17 assists.
Coming off the win, Eastern will travel for two more road games next weekend. The Mountaineers face Oregon Tech at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and Southern Oregon at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
