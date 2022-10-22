EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Buy Now

Eastern's Sade Williams hits the ball mid air while Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Alma Solis try to block during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observe

PORTLAND — The nation’s top volleyball team stayed in strong form this weekend.

The No. 1 Eastern Oregon University volleyball team defeated Warner Pacific in three straight sets on Saturday, Oct. 22, winning 25-11, 25-11 and 25-8. After a three-set sweep over Multnomah on Friday, Eastern is now 24-2 on the year and 17-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.