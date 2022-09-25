Mounties' middle hitter Preslee Jensen slams the ball towards Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Kate Hicks during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
LA GRANDE — It was a productive home stand this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team.
Coming off a forfeit victory on Friday, the Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech in three straight sets on Saturday, Sept. 24. Eastern won the sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23. The weekend victories improved the team’s record to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in conference play — Eastern is riding a 16-game winning streak.
Eastern took control early in the first set, building up a 7-2 lead early on. Oregon Tech felt out the momentum swing, clawing back into contention. A rally cut Eastern’s lead to 11-8, but the Mountaineers managed to hold their lead for the entirety of the set. A kill from Ashton Haughton assisted by Hannah Ledgerwood secured a 25-22 win in the first set.
Contrary to the first set, Oregon Tech took a commanding lead early in the second. The Owls built up a 4-0 lead out of the gates and led well into the second frame. Eastern trailed 16-12 midway through, but two big rallies made all the difference. The Mountaineers cut the lead to 17-16, but later found themselves down 22-18. Eastern rattled off five consecutive points to take its first lead of the set. Eastern’s Cambree Scott scored the match-winning point off a kill to give the Mountaineers a 25-23 victory.
The third set went down to the wire, as both teams remained within striking distance throughout the entirety of the frame. With the set tied at 21-21, Eastern’s skill and experience shined through. The Mountaineers rattled off a 4-2 run, capped off by a kill from Haughton to secure the match.
Preslee Jensen led Eastern in kills with 11, while Scott totaled 10. Scott and Kara Clayton led the team with four blocks each, while Alexis McMurtrey had a team-high 23 assists.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are slated to hit the road next weekend for back-to-back games. Eastern will face Northwest on Sept. 30 and travel to Evergreen State on Oct. 1.
