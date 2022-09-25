EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Mounties' middle hitter Preslee Jensen slams the ball towards Oregon Tech's Savanna Sterck and Kate Hicks during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — It was a productive home stand this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team.

Coming off a forfeit victory on Friday, the Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech in three straight sets on Saturday, Sept. 24. Eastern won the sets 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23. The weekend victories improved the team’s record to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in conference play — Eastern is riding a 16-game winning streak.

