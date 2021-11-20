Eastern Oregon University volleyball players celebrate in a huddle after their victory against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Jet Taylor (16), Cambree Scott (12) and Breanna Shaffer (14) block a spike attempt by Columbia International's Kira Rymer during a match between Eastern Oregon University and Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Breanna Shaffer (14) passes the ball during a match against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Preslee Jensen (15) and Jet Taylor (16) attempt to block a spiked ball from Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Sade Williams (1) pushes the ball over the net against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Jet Taylor (16) and Sade Williams (1) block a spiked ball from Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Jet Taylor (16) and Breanna Shaffer (14) beam after scoring against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Eastern Oregon University's head volleyball coach Kaki Morehead hypes up the team before a set against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Members of the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team break from a huddle during the third set against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Alexis McMurtrey (9) sets the ball for a spike against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Hailey Arritola (2) passes the ball against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Columbia International's Kamelia De Jesus (22) dives for the ball against Eastern Oregon University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Members of the Eastern Oregon University men's basketball team, dressed as sports reporters for ESPN, cheer from the sidelines as the EOU volleyball team faces off against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Columbia International's Ingrid Ferrari (12) blocks a spike by Eastern Oregon University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Columbia International's Gabriella Vega (9) serves the ball against Eastern Oregon University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Columbia International's Kira Rymer (11) and Ingrid Ferrari (12) attempt to block a spike by EOU's Cambree Scott (12)l at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Hannah Ledgerwood (5) serves the ball against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
Hannah Ledgerwood (5) sets the ball up for a teammates spike against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The EOU volleyball women beat out the visiting team in three clean sets for a score of 3-0.
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are moving on in the NAIA tournament, thanks to an impressive showing in the opening round.
The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team defeated Columbia International in three consecutive sets to earn the victory on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Mountaineers took the match 25-15, 25-13 and 25-20.
Both teams contended early on in each set, but Eastern pulled away in the later stages. Columbia International gave Eastern a run, due in large part to its duo of Brazilians at the net. Six-foot-six-inch Cintia Lorena and six-foot-four-inch Ingrid Ferrari added a major height element on the front line. Lorena had six kills in the first set and finished the game with a match-high 14 kills.
Lorena excelled for Columbia International early, but the Mountaineers managed a big run midway through the set. With the game knotted at 7-6, Eastern went on a streak and eventually led 19-12. A kill by Cambree Scott ended the set 25-15 in favor of the Mountaineers.
In the second set, Eastern played in top form and built a solid lead early on. The Mountaineers started off up 10-5 and extended the lead to 21-11 later in the frame as the team gained momentum. After a rotation error by Columbia International at set point, Eastern jumped out to a two-set advantage by winning the second frame 25-13.
The Rams gave the Mountaineers every bit of energy they could in the final set, clawing back in after Eastern built an early lead. The Mountaineers built up a 16-9 advantage, prompting Columbia University to take a timeout. The Rams closed the gap to 23-19, but Eastern came away with key points late in the set. A kill from Preslee Jensen gave Eastern a 25-19 advantage and put the match on ice.
Jensen and Scott led the way at the net defensively with four blocks each. Sade Williams was efficient throughout the match, tallying 10 kills. Breanna Shaffer added nine kills and Jet Taylor tallied eight.
Alexis McMurtrey totaled two aces, 13 assists and seven digs. Hailey Arritola led the way with 17 digs and Hannah Ledgerwood tallied a match-high 21 assists.
Following the sweep over Columbia International, the Mountaineers are set to advance to the NAIA National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. Pool play at the Tyson Events Center is set to begin on Nov. 30
