KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Mountaineers got back in the win column Friday night, a solid start to a two-game road trip.
Coming off a difficult 3-1 loss to Oregon Tech on senior night, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team swept Northwest in straight sets on Friday, Nov. 5. The victory improves Eastern’s record to 23-6 on the year and 18-3 in conference play.
Northwest played Eastern close in the first two sets, with the Mountaineers coming away with 25-21 victories in each frame. In the final set, Eastern blew out Northwest with a 25-12 victory to take the match.
Cambree Scott led the way at the net, tallying nine kills and four blocks on the night. Hailey Arritola led the team with two aces and added eight digs and two assists.
Jet Taylor tallied a game-high seven blocks, while Scott and Preslee Jensen both had four each. Alexis McMurtrey totaled a team-high 25 assists in the win.
Eastern will look to keep the momentum going in a matchup with Evergreen State on Nov. 6. The Mountaineers previously defeated the Geoducks in five sets when the teams faced off in early October. The match, which is the final regular-season contest of the year for the Mountaineers, is set to start at 5 p.m.
