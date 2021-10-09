SALEM — It was arguably one of the biggest regular season games of the year for the No. 13 Eastern Oregon volleyball team, with the action against No. 6 Corban living up to the hype. The Warriors came into the match with a flawless 17-0 (12-0) record, but the Mountaineers came just points away from handing their opponent a loss.
Eastern set the tone in the first set, gaining a 26-24 victory to jump out to an early advantage. Corban fought back at its home court and took a 25-19 victory in the second set, but the Mountaineers regained the advantage after winning the third set 25-18.
With the game on the line in the fourth set, Corban fought to win 27-25 in extra time. The Mountaineers led 25-24, but the Warriors rattled off three straight points behind two consecutive kills to end the set from Sarena Bartley.
In the fifth-set tiebreaker, both teams were neck and neck throughout the majority of the frame. However, a 10-10 tie was the closest the Mountaineers came to winning the match. Corban went ahead late in the set to win 15-12 and secure the win.
Breanna Shaffer led the Mountaineers with 16 kills, while Sade Williams tallied 12 and Cambree Scott had 11. Scott also recorded a team-high eight blocks, while Williams had four. Alexis McMurtrey recorded 30 assists and 19 digs, both team-high totals.
The loss snaps a nine-game winning streak and drops Eastern’s record to 15-5 on the year and 10-2 in conference play. The Mountaineers are now tied with Bushnell for second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, behind a first-place Corban team that is asserting its place at the top of the standings.
The Mountaineers will have a quick turnaround before playing at Bushnell on Oct. 9. Both the Mountaineers and Beacons are currently 10-2 in the conference, making it a crucial matchup for Eastern after the close loss to Corban.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.