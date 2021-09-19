PORTLAND — Eastern kept things rolling in conference play, this time knocking off Warner Pacific in straight sets on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Warner Pacific hung close in the first two sets, with the Mountaineers winning 25-19 and 25-18. However, it was all Eastern in the third set as the team won with authority and took the set 25-2.

As a team, Eastern recorded 41 kills to Warner Pacific’s 24 and held itself to eight errors to 20 for the Knights.

Breanna Shaffer contributed nine kills while Cambree Scott totaled eight kills and eight blocks. Alexis McMurtrey tallied 30 assists and Hailey Arritola led the way with 20 digs.

Eastern is now 11-4 on the season and 6-1 in conference play this season. Up next, the Mountaineers will head to Klamath Falls for a road matchup with Oregon Tech on Sept. 24.

