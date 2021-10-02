LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team kept its win streak alive, beating Evergreen State in five hard-fought sets on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Coming off five straight road games, the No. 13 Mountaineers returned home and impressed in front of a large crowd at Quinn Coliseum.
It was a slow start for Eastern, trailing most of the first set. Evergreen went up 24-19 and looked to cruise to game point, but the Mountaineers rallied two consecutive points. After an Evergreen timeout, the Geoducks won the next point to take the first set 25-21.
In the second set, Eastern Oregon came out firing and won the first five points. The Mountaineers extended a 13-1 lead and had the Geoducks on their back heels throughout the set. Evergreen State rallied several points late, but Eastern took a comfortable 25-9 victory in the second set.
It was more of the same in the third set as Eastern won 25-15. Cambree Scott scored the final point of the set on an emphatic kill.
Evergreen State bounced back in the fourth set, holding a narrow lead for most of the frame. Eastern head coach Kaki McLean Morehead called a timeout with the team down 12-18, but the Geoducks went on to win 25-20.
With the game on the line in a tie-breaking fifth set, Evergreen State scored the first two points to take an early advantage. Sade Williams scored a powerful kill followed by an ace to tie the set at 2-2 and bring the crowd to its feet. Scott and Williams made several big kills that ignited Eastern’s momentum and put the Geoducks’ backs against the wall. The Mountaineers went on a 13-4 run to end the set and win the final frame 15-6.
The win is the eighth straight for an Eastern team that is now 14-4 on the season and 9-1 in conference play. The Mountaineers will be back in action with a home game against Northwest on Oct. 2. The match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.