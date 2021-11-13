SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team can take a deep breath after a neck-and-neck semifinal matchup.
The Mountaineers bested Oregon Tech in five sets at Corban University on Friday, Nov. 12 to advance to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship. Eastern won the match 25-19, 23-25, 25-27, 25-22 and 15-8.
Each set was a battle between the Mountaineers and Owls, two teams ranked in the NAIA top 25. Eastern took the first set 25-19 and looked to capitalize on early momentum.
Oregon Tech had other plans however, taking the following two sets.
In a crucial fourth set, Eastern jumped out to an early 5-2 lead. The set was tied at 9-9 as both teams went back-and-forth in the fourth frame. A 5-2 run to close out the set kept the Mountaineers alive and forced a final set.
Eastern managed an incredibly strong close-out effort, which made all the difference. As both teams battled, the score was knotted at 10-8 late in the final frame. The Mountaineers scored five points unanswered to win the match and earn their spot in the conference championship match.
Sade Williams and Cambree Scott were efficient at the net, with Williams tallying 16 kills and Scott logging 15. Scott also recorded three blocks in the win. Alexis McMurtrey led the way with 33 assists, while Hailey Arritola tallied 18 digs.
Eastern will now prepare to face top-seeded Corban in the championship game on Nov. 13. The Mountaineers and Warriors will square off at 3 p.m. in Salem.
