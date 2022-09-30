Mounties' setter Hannah Ledgerwood sets up a ball for her teammate Kara Clayton during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington.
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Fresh off being named the top team in the NAIA national rankings, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team escaped with a narrow road victory.
The Mountaineers defeated Northwest in five sets on Friday, Sept. 30, taking the match 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, and 15-10. The victory extended Eastern’s winning streak to 17 games, improving the team’s record to 17-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
Right off the bat, the contest was neck-and-neck. Northwest built up an early 6-2 lead, forcing Eastern to battle back from the start. The Mountaineers leveled the frame at 15-15, eventually closing out on a big run to take the set 25-19.
The second frame was anyone’s to take, as both teams exchanged the lead back-and-forth. The teams were knotted at 10-10, before a momentum swing to Northwest shifted the set. The Eagles built up a six-point lead late in the frame, eventually holding on to win 25-21 and even out the match at 1-1.
The Mountaineers came out swinging in the third set, building up an 18-10 lead as Alexis McMurtrey facilitated a big run midway through the frame. A kill from Cambree Scott ended the frame 25-19 in favor of the Mountaineers, giving the team a 2-1 advantage in the match.
With the game on the line, the Eagles battled valiantly in the fourth set as they defended their home turf. Eastern kept the game close early on, but a 7-7 tie was as close as the Mountaineers would come in the fourth set. The Eagles rattled off a huge 10-1 run to flip the script and put the match back into contention. Eastern rallied several points toward the end of the set, but a service error from Hailey Arritola was the final point for Northwest to win the set 25-16 and level the match at 2-2.
In a dramatic fifth set, a well-rounded team effort by Eastern prevailed. Scott, Madison Morgan, Sade Williams, Preslee Jensen and Kara Clayton all came up with kills during the final frame. The set was neck-and-neck early, as both teams were deadlocked at 7-7. At this point, a major 5-1 run helped push the momentum to Eastern’s side. The Mountaineers rattled off consecutive points to win the set, as a kill from Williams ended the match with a 15-10 final frame.
Williams and Jensen were stellar for Eastern, leading the way with 13 kills each. McMurtrey led all players with 24 assists, while Clayton was solid on the net with five blocks.
Coming off the close road victory, Eastern will look to defend its top national ranking on the road against Evergreen State on Oct. 1. The Mountaineers are slated to face off with the Geoducks at 5 p.m.
