EOU vs. OIT volleyball
Mounties' setter Hannah Ledgerwood sets up a ball for her teammate Kara Clayton during the match at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Mountaineers swept the Owls going 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. Eastern next plays Northwest on Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in Kirkland, Washington. 

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Fresh off being named the top team in the NAIA national rankings, the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team escaped with a narrow road victory.

The Mountaineers defeated Northwest in five sets on Friday, Sept. 30, taking the match 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 16-25, and 15-10. The victory extended Eastern’s winning streak to 17 games, improving the team’s record to 17-1 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

