Mountaineers' Sailor Liefke brings the ball up the court during the semifinal championship game in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 83-68 victory over Oregon Tech.
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers are on to the conference championship.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team defeated Oregon Tech 83-68 on Saturday, Feb. 25, advancing to the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship game. The Mountaineers built an early lead and never looked back, cruising to a semifinal victory.
Eastern Oregon started off strong, taking a 20-14 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Beverly Slater and Brie Holecek each scored 10 points in the first half, helping the Mountaineers take a 40-32 halftime lead.
The Mountaineers extended their lead to upwards of 24 early in the fourth quarter, but held off a late rally from Oregon Tech to win by 15. Slater added another 10 points in the second half, while Shaelie Burgess also scored 10.
Slater finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, while Holecek (15), Bayley Brennan (12) and Burgess (12) all finished in double figures.
The Mountaineers shot 30-60 (50%) from the field and went 8-19 (42.1%) from three-point range. Eastern Oregon totaled 44 points in the paint and held a 39-36 advantage in rebounding.
Up next, the Mountaineers will host the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship in La Grande on Feb. 28. Eastern Oregon will face Lewis-Clark State, with the tip-off time yet to be announced.
