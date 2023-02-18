OLYMPIA, Wash. — The No. 14 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team wrapped its season up on a high note this weekend.
The Mountaineers capped the regular season off with the team’s 16th straight win, beating Evergreen State and Northwest on the road this weekend. The wins propelled Eastern Oregon into the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament with a 25-2 record overall and 20-1 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 74, Evergreen State 58
Things got off to a slow start for Eastern Oregon, who found themselves down 15-12 after the first quarter. The Mountaineers struggled shooting, going 6-20 from the field in the first frame.
In the second quarter, seven points from Shaelie Burgess helped Eastern Oregon outscore Evergreen State 16-11. The Mountaineers regained the lead and went into halftime leading 28-26.
The Mountaineers came out of halftime dialed in, taking over the game. Eastern Oregon shot 12-20 (60%) from the field and outscored Evergreen State 32-16. Bayley Brennan led the way with nine points in the frame, while Burgess added eight more points in the third.
With the game all but out of reach in the fourth, the Mountaineers held off any late comeback and went on to win 74-58.
Burgess led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Halle Wright also grabbed 13 boards. The Mountaineers held a 55-40 advantage in team rebounding. Sailor Liefke had a well-rounded day, totaling 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 81, Northwest 65
Once again, the Mountaineers got off to a slow start in the team’s second game of the weekend — this time, the visitors found themselves down 22-12 at the end of the first quarter.
A huge 22-9 advantage in the second quarter helped Eastern Oregon right the ship, as the team took a 34-31 advantage into halftime. Liefke led the way with nine points in the first half, while Burgess added eight.
In a high-scoring third quarter, Eastern Oregon took a narrow 25-20 advantage in the third quarter to extend the team’s lead to 59-51. The Mountaineers put matters to rest in the fourth, outscoring Northwest 22-14 to walk away with the 16-point victory.
Liefke finished with a game-high 23 points, while four other Mountaineers finished in double figures. Slater recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Wright totaled 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.
As a team, Eastern Oregon shot 30-60 (50%) from the field and 3-15 (20%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers held a solid 44-23 advantage in rebounding, relying on 52 points in the paint.
Eastern Oregon wrapped up the regular season with 16 straight conference wins, heading into the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Mountaineers will await their quarterfinal opponent, a matchup that is slated to take place in La Grande on Feb. 22. The time for tip-off is yet to be determined.
