OLYMPIA, Wash. — The No. 14 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team wrapped its season up on a high note this weekend.

The Mountaineers capped the regular season off with the team’s 16th straight win, beating Evergreen State and Northwest on the road this weekend. The wins propelled Eastern Oregon into the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament with a 25-2 record overall and 20-1 in conference play.

