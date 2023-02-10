LA GRANDE — The wins keep stacking up for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.
The Mountaineers defeated Bushnell 74-58 on Friday, Feb. 10, extending the team’s win streak to 13 straight. Eastern Oregon’s record improved to 23-2 on the season and 18-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The game started out neck-and-neck in the first several possessions, but Eastern Oregon gradually built a solid lead in the first quarter. The Mountaineers led 23-15 by the end of the first quarter, establishing a lead that would stand for the remainder of the game.
Bushnell put up a valiant fight in the second quarter, as each team scored an even 18 points in the frame. Senior guard Sailor Liefke carried the load in the first half, scoring 13 points off 5-7 shooting from the field — she also dished out three assists and grabbed two boards.
The Mountaineers took care of business in the second half, taking a 15-9 advantage in the third quarter and 18-16 lead in the fourth. Adyson Harris-Shaw scored 10 points in the second half, while Beverly Slater dominated the boards with six rebounds. Eastern Oregon cruised to a 16-point win in front of its home crowd.
Liefke led all scorers with 18 points, while Harris-Shaw finished with 16 on the night. Brie Holecek scored 11 points and Shaelie Burgess totaled 10.
The Mountaineers finished 30-61 (49.2%) from the field and 9-15 (60%) from three-point range. Eastern Oregon scored 34 points in the pain and held a 36-26 advantage in rebounds.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host Corban at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11. The game is the final regular season home game of the year, with Eastern Oregon’s seniors being recognized during the game.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.