LA GRANDE — A major comeback against a top-10 opponent highlighted a productive weekend for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.
The Mountaineers cruised to a 79-62 victory over Walla Walla on Friday, Jan. 27, followed by a 15-point comeback against No. 9 Lewis Clark State in a 85-79 overtime victory on Jan. 28. The victories pushed Eastern Oregon to first place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with a 19-2 overall record and 14-1 mark in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 79, Walla Walla 62
The Mountaineers started the weekend home stand off right, taking a 17-point win over Walla Walla.
While the game started close in the second half, a huge 25-6 advantage in the second quarter helped the Mountaineers build up a 43-22 lead at the half. Bayley Brennan started off on the right foot, tallying 10 points and four rebounds in the first half. Shaelie Burgess and Haley Robinett each scored nine.
Eastern Oregon was outscored 27-21 in the third quarter, but a 15-13 advantage in the final period allowed the team to cruise to a double-digit victory.
Burgess and Brennan each finished with 15 points, while Brie Holecek and Sailor Liefke each totaled eight. Beverly Slater hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
The Mountaineers shot 30-65 (46.2%) from the field and 11-29 (37.9%) from three-point range. The home team totaled 32 points in the paint and 30 bench points, along with a 50-33 advantage in rebounding.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 85, Lewis-Clark 79
In a battle of top CCC teams, Eastern Oregon secured arguably its biggest win of the season to date.
The Mountaineers fell behind early, looking like the game might escape the home team. After trailing 27-12 at the end of the first quarter, Eastern Oregon fought back to level the game and eventually win in overtime.
Liefke scored 11 points in the first half as the Mountaineers went into halftime down 40-31.
Eastern Oregon took a 17-15 advantage in the third quarter, leaving the game in balance in the final frame. The Mountaineers were led by Slater and Halle Wright, who each scored double figures in the second half. The home team managed to tie the game at 70-70 with just over a minute left in regulation — neither team scored in the final minute as the game was pushed into overtime.
Slater was phenomenal in the overtime period, totaling eight points and four rebounds en route to a 19 point, 14 rebound performance. The Mountaineers took a 15-9 advantage in the overtime period, stunning Lewis-Clark State to come back and win 85-79.
Eastern Oregon finished 26-74 (35.1%) from the field and 9-39 (23.1%) from three-point range. A 55-36 advantage in rebounding made a big difference for the Mountaineers, who scored 28 points in the paint and 29 second-chance points.
Coming off a successful weekend, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to Portland to face Multnomah at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and Warner Pacific at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.