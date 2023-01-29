LA GRANDE — A major comeback against a top-10 opponent highlighted a productive weekend for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.

The Mountaineers cruised to a 79-62 victory over Walla Walla on Friday, Jan. 27, followed by a 15-point comeback against No. 9 Lewis Clark State in a 85-79 overtime victory on Jan. 28. The victories pushed Eastern Oregon to first place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings with a 19-2 overall record and 14-1 mark in conference play.

