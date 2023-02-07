CALDWELL, Idaho — The wins keep piling up for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.

The Mountaineers earned another road victory this week, defeating the College of Idaho 65-10 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The win is the 12th straight for Eastern Oregon, which improved its record to 22-2 overall and 17-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

