CALDWELL, Idaho — The wins keep piling up for the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team.
The Mountaineers earned another road victory this week, defeating the College of Idaho 65-10 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The win is the 12th straight for Eastern Oregon, which improved its record to 22-2 overall and 17-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The visitors wasted no time at all, jumping out to a huge early lead. Eastern Oregon outscored the College of Idaho 23-8 in the first frame after hitting three three-pointers to open the game with a 9-0 run.
The Yotes bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring the Mountaineers 21-15. Eastern Oregon went into the half leading 38-29, behind 10 points each from Sailor Liefke and Brie Holecek. Beverly Slater, Bayley Brennan and Kaiea Waiwaiole each scored six points in the first half, but no other Mountaineers scored.
Eastern Oregon struggled in the third quarter, seeing their lead vanish. The Yotes led for part of the frame as the home team held a 17-9 advantage in the quarter. The Mountaineers bounced back, taking an 18-14 advantage in the final frame to pull away with a five-point victory.
Liefke and Holecek each led the team in scoring, totaling 19 points each. Slater finished with a double-double, tallying 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Eastern Oregon finished 23-61 (37.7%) from the field and 7-26 (26.9%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers held a 42-31 advantage in rebounding on the night.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers will head back to La Grande for a weekend double-header. Eastern Oregon will host Bushnell at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Corban at 3 p.m. on Feb. 11.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.