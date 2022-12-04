LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team is off to a strong start to Cascade Collegiate Conference play, including an upset victory over No. 20 Southern Oregon.
The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech 91-83 on Friday, Dec. 2, and defeated No. 20 Southern Oregon 67-54 on Dec. 3. Eastern Oregon’s record improved to 5-1 on the year and 2-0 in conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 91, Oregon Tech 83
It was a high-scoring affair in Eastern Oregon’s opening game of the weekend in La Grande, as the Mountaineers scored 19 or more points in each quarter.
Eastern Oregon started off with a 23-19 lead after the first quarter, extending the lead to 44-32 after a 21-13 advantage in the second quarter.
Oregon Tech fought valiantly in the second half, outsourcing the home team 26-19 in the fourth quarter. Even so, Eastern Oregon managed to hold on for a 91-83 victory to open conference play with a victory.
Sailer Liefke had one of her best games of the season so far, scoring 20 points and tallying six assists and three rebounds. Beverly Slater was solid in the paint, scoring 18 points and recording nine rebounds and five assists. Haley Robinett tallied 17 points and six rebounds on the day. Eastern Oregon shot 33-67 from the field and 9-23 from long-range.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 67, Southern Oregon 54
The second game of the weekend was a much more gritty, low-scoring affair.
Eastern trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, but a huge second quarter helped spur the upset victory. Brennen Bayley scored eight points and Liefke tallied seven as the Mountaineers outscored the Raiders 20-14 in the second quarter to lead 30-27 at halftime.
A 19-13 advantage in the third quarter put Eastern Oregon in the driver’s seat, as the Mountaineers also went on to outscore Southern Oregon 18-14 in the fourth. The Mountaineers managed to hold off any late rallies from the Raiders, holding on to win 67-54 and secure a top-25 victory.
Brennan led the way with 15 points, while Liefke finished with 14 on the day. Slater was solid on the boards, totaling 12 rebounds and adding seven points and five assists. Eastern Oregon shot 29-53 from the field and went 8-15 from three-point range.
Coming off the wins, Eastern Oregon will continue conference play at home on Dec. 9. The Mountaineers are slated to face the College of Idaho at 5:30 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum.
