LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers stayed in top form on the hardwood this weekend.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team, which is ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA Coaches Poll, earned conference victories at home over Warner Pacific on Friday, Dec. 16 and Multnomah on Dec. 17. The wins improved the Mountaineers’ record to 8-1 on the year and 5-0 in conference play.
Eastern Oregon 77, Warner Pacific 46
The Mountaineers started the weekend double-header on the right foot, defeating Warner Pacific 77-46. The win marked the team’s fifth consecutive win, four of which were against conference opponents.
The Mountaineers held a steady 19-13 first-quarter lead, extending the advantage to 39-27 by halftime. It was a huge second half that made all the difference, as Eastern Oregon outscored Warner Pacific 38-19 in the final two quarters.
Eastern Oregon shot 50.8% from the field, highlighted by a big third quarter in which the Mountaineers hit four three-pointers. Points in the paint was a huge indicator of the game, as Easten Oregon held a 44-22 advantage. The Mountaineers also held a huge advantage on the boards, out rebounding Warner Pacific 46-18.
Three Mountaineers finished in double figures, highlighted by a double-double from Beverly Slater. The junior finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, along with three assists. Bayley Brennan finished the day with 14 points and two rebounds, while Adyson Harris-Shaw totaled 15 points and four rebounds.
Eastern Oregon 91, Multnomah 77
Eastern Oregon remained in the win column on Day 2 of the weekend doubleheader, defending home court with a 91-77 win over Multnomah.The victory marked the sixth consecutive win for the Mountaineers, who are red hot at the start of Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Multnomah gave Eastern Oregon a run in the first half, as the first two frames were highly competitive. The Mountaineers held a narrow 28-27 lead at the end of a high-scoring first quarter, before a 23-18 advantage in the second quarter propelled Eastern Oregon to a 51-45 lead at the half. Eastern Oregon and Multnomah each shot 7-10 from three-point range in the first half.
The third quarter was a difference maker, as the Mountaineers went off to gain a 27-12 advantage in the frame. Eastern Oregon shot 11-20 in the third quarter and out rebounded Multnomah 8-4.
Eastern Oregon held on in the fourth quarter to win 91-77, securing the team’s sixth straight win. Brennan led the way with 24 points, shooting 9-13 from the field and 6-7 from three-point range. Sailor Liefke had a productive day, scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists. Slater recorded another double-double, tallying 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Coming off the two victories, the Mountaineers are set to travel to the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona this week. Eastern Oregon is scheduled to play Montana State-Northern at 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Montana Tech at 10 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.