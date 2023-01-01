WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team ended 2022 on a high note.
The Mountaineers defeated Walla Walla 69-59 on Saturday, Dec. 31, bouncing back from a loss to Lewis-Clark State the previous day. The victory improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The game started neck-and-neck, as Eastern Oregon found itself on the outside looking in. Walla Walla held a 15-14 advantage at the end of the first frame, as the Mountaineers went 7-15 from the field and 0-5 from long range.
Eastern Oregon flipped the script in the second quarter, taking a 22-6 advantage that ultimately kept the team in the forefront for the remainder of the game. Haley Robinett led the way with six points in the second quarter as the Mountaineers went into halftime leading 36-21.
After outscoring Walla Walla 19-16 in a high-scoring third quarter, the Mountaineers had to hold off a late comeback attempt by the home team. Walla Walla was scorching from the field (8-13) in the fourth quarter and cut Eastern Oregon’s lead to 69-59. Seven points from Shaelie Burgess in the fourth helped the Mountaineers keep their lead and walk off with the ten-point victory.
Burgess led the way with 23 points and 14 rebounds, while Robinett finished with 15 points and seven boards. As a team, Eastern Oregon shot 30-67 from the field and overcame a tough 3-21 clip from three-point range.
After going 1-1 on the weekend, Eastern Oregon is tied for second in a competitive Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. Lewis-Clark State leads the way at 7-0, while Bushnell and Southern Oregon are also 6-1.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are slated to host back-to-back home games next weekend. Eastern Oregon will face Northwest at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 and Evergreen State at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7.
