EOU vs. Oregon Tech woman's basketball semifinals
Mountaineers' Beverly Slater pushes towards the basket during the semifinal championship game in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 83-68 victory over Oregon Tech. 

LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference championship trophy is coming back to La Grande.

The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team claimed its seventh conference title in program history, defeating Lewis-Clark State 75-59 on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The Mountaineers relied on a well-rounded team effort, led by 20 points from senior guard Sailor Liefke.

