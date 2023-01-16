EUGENE — The No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in good form this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated Bushnell 65-58 on Saturday, Jan. 14, concluding a weekend conference sweep. The victory improved the team’s record to 15-2 overall and 10-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon had its work cut out for it early on, as Bushnell built up a lead behind a huge second quarter. The Mountaineers outscored the Beacons 13-11 in the first quarter, but Bushnell went on a huge run to lead 33-27 at halftime. Sailor Liefke and Shaelie Burgess each scored six points in the first half, keeping the Mountaineers within striking distance.
The Mountaineers fought back in the third quarter to cut the lead to 46-44, behind six points in the frame by Adyson Harris-Shaw.
With the team trailing by two heading into the final quarter, Eastern Oregon relied on its senior guard Liefke to fight back to victory. Liefke scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, as the Mountaineers powered past the Beacons 21-12 in the last period. Liefke finished with a game-high 18 points off 5-13 shooting from the field.
Eastern Oregon shot 21-61 from the field and 5-25 from three-point range, holding a huge 55-34 advantage in rebounding.
Following the comeback victory, Eastern Oregon is set to travel again next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to face Southern Oregon at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 and Oregon Tech at 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.
