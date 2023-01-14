SALEM — The No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team stayed in good form in the first game of a weekend double header.
The Mountaineers leaned on a huge second quarter to defeat Corban 85-53 on Friday, Jan. 13, behind a balanced offensive effort. The win improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 14-2 on the year and 9-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon got off to a slow start in the first quarter, falling behind 15-14 at the end of the frame. The Mountaineers struggled at a 5-21 clip from the field in the first quarter, but flipped the script in the second period.
Shaelie Burgess led the charge in the second quarter, scoring nine of her game-high 15 points. Eastern Oregon shot 13-23 from the field and took a huge 32-7 advantage in the frame — the team held Corban to just 3-12 from the field in the quarter. The Mountaineers went into halftime leading 46-22.
Eastern Oregon handled business in the second half, outsourcing Corban 24-12 in the third quarter and opening the bench in the fourth quarter to close out the game 85-53.
Sailor Liefke scored 14 points on the day and Halle Wright scored 13. Beverly Slater had a strong showing, scoring nine points and hauling in a game-high 13 points. As a team, Eastern Oregon shot 34-77 from the field and 7-26 from three-point range. A 48-22 advantage in points in the paint made a huge difference, while Eastern Oregon also held a 56-25 advantage in rebounding.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon will be back in action on Jan. 14. The Mountaineers are slated to face Bushnell on the road at 3 p.m.
