WICHITA, Kan. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team left nothing in question during its NAIA first-round matchup.

The three-seed Mountaineers defeated 14-seed Saint Mary (Kansas) by a score of 80-57 on Tuesday, March 7. Eastern Oregon relied on a well-balanced offensive effort to punch its ticket to the second round of the NAIA tournament.

