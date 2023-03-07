Mountaineers' Sailor Liefke brings the ball up the court during the semifinal championship game in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Eastern Oregon University advanced in the semifinals with a 83-68 victory over Oregon Tech.
WICHITA, Kan. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team left nothing in question during its NAIA first-round matchup.
The three-seed Mountaineers defeated 14-seed Saint Mary (Kansas) by a score of 80-57 on Tuesday, March 7. Eastern Oregon relied on a well-balanced offensive effort to punch its ticket to the second round of the NAIA tournament.
Barring an early 3-2 lead by the Spires, the Mountaineers took control of the game early and never trailed for the entirety of the contest. Eastern Oregon stretched its lead to eight at the most in the first quarter, eventually ending the frame with a 20-14 lead.
The Mountaineers kicked it into high gear in the second quarter, increasing the team’s lead that eventually became insurmountable for the Spires. Eastern Oregon led by upwards of 18 points in the second quarter and went into the locker rooms at halftime leading 44-28.
Saint Mary gave a late push in the second half, spurring a big third quarter to attempt to cut into Eastern Oregon’s lead. The Spires outscored the Mountaineers 18-17 in the third quarter, but the Mountaineers still held a 61-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
With the game still within reach, Eastern Oregon put away any doubt in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers went on a 14-0 run to start the quarter, stretching the lead to 75-46. The Spires had no chance of coming back, as the Mountaineers closed out the game with an 80-57 final score.
Senior guard Sailor Liefke led the way for Eastern Oregon, scoring a game-high 16 points and adding four rebounds. Shaelie Burgess recorded 15 points and eight rebounds, while Brie Holecek totaled 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Mountaineers finished 24-70 (34.3%) from the field and 6-21 (28.6%) from three-point range. A 57-38 advantage in rebounding helped Eastern Oregon control the boards, which led to 22 points in the paint.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon will advance to the second round to face the winner of Dakota State and Morningside on March 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.