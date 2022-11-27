CALDWELL, Idaho — Not only did the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team earn a big non-conference victory over Willamette this weekend, but head coach Anji Weissenfluh also made history.
Weissenfluh, the program’s all-time wins leader, earned her 500th career victory as head coach of the Mountaineers. Eastern Oregon leaned on a big fourth quarter to defeat Willamette 68-59 at the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Eastern Oregon led by upwards of 18 in the first half, building up a 40-30 lead at halftime. However, a big third quarter by Willamette cut Eastern’s lead to 47-46 heading into the final frame.
Willamette took a narrow lead in the fourth quarter, but Eastern Oregon unleashed on an 8-0 run midway through the period to pull away. The Mountaineers went on to win 68-59, securing the historic win for Weissenfluh.
Shaelie Burgess led the way for Eastern Oregon, totaling 20 points and 10 rebounds on the day. Beverly Slater dominated the boards, tallying 15 rebounds in the victory. The Mountaineers out rebounded Willamette 46-34.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are set to begin Cascade Collegiate Conference competition. Eastern Oregon is slated to host Oregon Tech at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.
