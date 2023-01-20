ASHLAND — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in good form this Friday.
The Mountaineers defeated rival Southern Oregon 71-56 on Friday, Jan. 20, riding a huge first half to carry the team to victory. The win improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 16-2 overall and 11-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The first quarter was a game changer for the Mountaineers, who came out on fire. Eastern Oregon shot 9-18 from the field in the first quarter and outscored Southern Oregon 23-7, holding the Raider to just 3-15 from the field. Beverly Slater nearly tallied a double-double in the first quarter, recording seven points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Mountaineers outscored the Raiders 18-15 in the second quarter, behind seven more points from Slater. Shaelie Burgess hauled in four rebounds in the quarter as Eastern Oregon took a commanding 41-22 lead into halftime.
Southern Oregon held its ground in the second half, but Eastern Oregon’s sizable lead held comfortably through the final two quarters. The Mountaineers outscored the Raiders 17-15 in the third quarter and fell 13-19 in the final frame to walk off with a comfortable 71-56 victory.
Slater finished with a phenomenal stat line, totaling 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Burgess concluded the win with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Brie Holecek scored 11.
The Mountaineers finished 26-58 from the field, while going 7-17 from three-point range. A noticeable 48-33 advantage in rebounding helped Eastern Oregon secure its seventh consecutive win in conference play.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon will look to remain in winning form with its fourth consecutive road outing. The Mountaineers are slated to face Oregon Tech at 3 p.m. in Klamath Falls on Jan. 21, rounding out a weekend double header of conference action.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.