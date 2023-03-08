EOU vs. Lewis-Clark State College championship game
Mountaineers' Beverly Slater looks for an open teammate to pass to during the championship game at Quinn Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Eastern Oregon University claimed the Cascade Collegiate Conference title with a 75-59 victory over Lewis-Clark State College.

WICHITA, Kan. — One of Eastern Oregon University’s most successful seasons in recent memory has come to an end.

After winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and cruising through the first round of the NAIA tournament, the Mountaineers’ season came to a close in an 86-69 loss to Dakota State on Wednesday, March 8.

