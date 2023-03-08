Mountaineers' Beverly Slater looks for an open teammate to pass to during the championship game at Quinn Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Eastern Oregon University claimed the Cascade Collegiate Conference title with a 75-59 victory over Lewis-Clark State College.
WICHITA, Kan. — One of Eastern Oregon University’s most successful seasons in recent memory has come to an end.
After winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and cruising through the first round of the NAIA tournament, the Mountaineers’ season came to a close in an 86-69 loss to Dakota State on Wednesday, March 8.
The first quarter was a pivotal period in the game, as the Trojans jumped out to a big lead — Dakota State forced nine turnovers and built up a commanding 27-13 advantage after the first frame.
Eastern Oregon found its rhythm in the second quarter, but Dakota State still managed to put up points as well. Both teams scored 17 points in the second quarter, allowing the Trojans to take a 44-30 lead at halftime. The Mountaineers shot 13-34 (38.2%) from the field in the first half, as Sailor Liefke led the team with nine first-half points.
With the season on the line, Eastern Oregon did everything it could in a valiant comeback attempt. The Mountaineers limited the Trojans to just three field goals, while going 7-18 from the field. Eastern Oregon outscored Dakota State 21-12 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 56-51 heading into the final frame.
The Mountaineers kept the lead at five early in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans ultimately out-powered the team from La Grande as the final frame progressed. Dakota State ran up a 21-9 run, closing out a 86-69 victory over Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers finished 27-70 (38.6%) from the field and 6-24 (25%) from three-point range. Brie Holecek and Bayley Brennan led the way in scoring for Eastern Oregon, totaling 12 points each. Liefke and Beverly Slater each finished with 11 points.
The loss concluded a highly successful season, which saw Eastern Oregon finish with a 30-3 record overall and a 21-1 clip in conference play. The Mountaineers won both the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title and tournament championship.
