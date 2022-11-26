CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team took its first loss of the season in a non-conference matchup against Montana Western this weekend.
The Mountaineers lost 76-68 on day one of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic in Caldwell, Idaho on Friday, Nov. 25. The loss lowered Eastern Oregon’s record to 2-1 on the season.
The game was neck-and-neck in the first quarter, as Eastern Oregon built up a 22-17 lead. A 15-7 advantage in the second quarter by Montana Western flipped the script as the Mountaineers trailed by three going into halftime. Brie Holecek led Eastern Oregon with seven points in the first half as the team trailed 32-29.
Behind seven points from Shaelie Burgess, Eastern Oregon leveled the game at 47-47 at the end of the third quarter. In the final frame of regulation, Sailor Liefke led the way with five points as the Mountaineers tied the game at 63-63 at the end of regulation — Liefke’s two free-throws with one second remaining tied the game heading into overtime.
In overtime, Eastern Oregon had a hard time stopping Montana Western’s Jordan Sweeney — she scored eight points as the Bulldogs took a 13-5 advantage to win the game 76-68.
Sweeney led all scorers with 26 points, while Beverly Slate led Eastern Oregon with 16. Slater was also solid on the boards, tallying eight rebounds.
Coming off the overtime loss, Eastern Oregon will match up against Willamette on day two of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic on Nov. 26. Tip-off is slated for noon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.