LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team notched two straight conference victories this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated Northwest 85-67 on Friday, Jan. 6, followed by a 97-54 victory over Evergreen State on Jan. 7. The wins improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern Oregon 85, Northwest 67
After falling behind early on, the Mountaineers pulled away to win comfortably in the team’s first matchup of the weekend.
Northwest took an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Eastern Oregon dominated the remaining three periods. A strong first half from Bayley Brennan (10 points) helped the Mountaineers fight back to take a 41-33 lead at halftime. Shaelie Burgess and Sailor Liefke each added seven points as Eastern Oregon went 16-34 from the field.
In the second half, the Mountaineers gradually extended their lead to pull away and win by 18. Eastern Oregon took a 22-18 advantage in the third quarter and 22-16 in the final frame. The Mountaineers shot 16-35 from the field in the second half and overcame an 0-7 clip from three-point range.
It was a balanced scoring sheet for the Mountaineers, who were led by Burgess with 14 points. Brennan (12), Liefke (10) and Halle Wright (10) all finished in double figures. Beverly Slater led the team with 10 rebounds, as Eastern Oregon finished with a 52-37 advantage in rebounds.
Eastern Oregon 97, Evergreen State 54
The Mountaineers took control early on and never looked back, cruising to a 43-point victory. Eastern Oregon outscored Evergreen State 29-19 in the first quarter and 16-12 in the second, taking a commanding 45-31 advantage at the half.
Brennan led the way early, scoring 11 points in the first half. Brie Holecek added nine points and Burgess and Adyson Harris-Shaw each scored eight.
The third quarter was a turning point, as the Mountaineers dominated the Geoducks 26-8. An ensuing advantage of 26-15 in the fourth quarter concluded a one-sided affair. Brennan led all scorers with 20 points, while Holecek finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Mountaineers shot an even 50% from the field, shooting 36-72. Eastern Oregon shot 15-33 from three-point range and went 10-15 at the free-throw line. The blowout victory allowed the team to play 15 players, as Eastern Oregon tallied 45 bench points.
Coming off the win, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to travel to play Corban at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and Bushnell at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.