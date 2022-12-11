LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in winning form this weekend.
The Mountaineers secured a dominant conference victory over the College of Idaho on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by a narrow exhibition win at Whitman College on Dec. 10. The conference victory improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 6-1 on the year and 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 78, College of Idaho 37
Eastern Oregon jumped out to a huge early lead, setting the tone in the first quarter. The Mountaineers outscored the Yotes 18-3 in the opening frame, a sign of things to come throughout the remainder of the matchup.
Eastern Oregon went into halftime up 45-19, before running away with a 78-37 victory.
The Mountaineers were scorching from the field, shooting 46.9% from the field and 9-18 from three-point range. Eastern Oregon held the College of Idaho to just 25% shooting from the field.
Sailor Liefke led the way for Eastern Oregon, scoring a game-high 16 points. Brie Holocek totaled 13 points and nine rebounds, while Shaelie Burgess tallied 12 points and nine rebounds. The Mountaineers were able to open up the bench, with 16 players logging minutes in the victory.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 60, Whitman 55
The Mountaineers traveled to Walla Walla, Washington on Dec. 10, facing off with Whitman in an exhibition.
The Mountaineers gained an early 17-12 lead after the first quarter, but Whitman cut the lead to 31-28 at halftime. After a 19-13 advantage for Whitman in the third quarter, Eastern Oregon had to fight back to win the fourth quarter 16-8 to run away with a 60-55 win.
Beverly Slater had a strong showing for Eastern Oregon, totaling a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Liefke put up a solid 13 points and five assists, along with three rebounds. Holocek dominated in the post, tallying 16 rebounds.
Eastern Oregon was victorious despite shooting just 2-9 from long range. The team went 21-60 from the field and held a massive 46-28 advantage in rebounds.
Coming off the wins, Eastern Oregon is slated to host two consecutive home conference matchups next weekend. The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Warner Pacific at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and Multnomah at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.
