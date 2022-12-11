LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in winning form this weekend.

The Mountaineers secured a dominant conference victory over the College of Idaho on Friday, Dec. 9, followed by a narrow exhibition win at Whitman College on Dec. 10. The conference victory improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 6-1 on the year and 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

