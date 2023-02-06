PORTLAND — The No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in good form this weekend.
The Mountaineers defeated Multnomah 79-61 on Friday, Feb. 4 and Warner Pacific 87-53 on Feb. 5. The wins improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 21-2 on the year and 16-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 79, Multnomah 61
Eastern Oregon started off strong against Multnomah, taking a 24-16 lead after the first quarter. Adyson Harris-Shaw scored seven points in the first frame, en route to a career-high 24 points on the night. The Mountaineers came out scorching from the field, shooting 11-18 (61.1%).
It was much of the same in the second quarter, with Brie Holecek leading the push this time around. Holecek scored 12 points in the period as the Mountaineers went into halftime leading 48-31.
With a comfortable lead, Eastern Oregon kept its foot on the gas in the second half to close out a productive win. The Mountaineers out scored the Lions 16-11 in the third quarter and cruised to a 70-61 victory.
Harris-Shaw finished with a game-high 24, while Holecek finished with 18 on the day. Beverly Slater was strong on the boards with 12 rebounds, while Halle Wright dished out a game-high 10 assists.
The Mountaineers absolutely dominated on the boards, holding a 56-28 advantage in rebounding. Eastern scored 52 points in the paint, a key advantage in the win.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 87, Warner Pacific 53
Eastern Oregon started the game strong against Warner Pacific, taking a quick 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. Shaelie Burgess led the way, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds in the first frame.
The Mountaineers padded their lead in the second quarter, behind a stellar frame from Sailor Liefke. The senior guard scored 10 points off 4-4 shooting, converting on both her three-point attempts. Eastern Oregon took a 47-26 lead into halftime
There was no slowing down in the second half for Eastern Oregon, as the team outscored Warner Pacific 16-8 in the third quarter and 24-19 in the fourth. The Mountaineers cruised away with a 87-53 lead to finish 2-0 on the weekend.
It was a balanced scoring day for Eastern Oregon, led by 14 from Burgess — she also led the team on the boards with 13 rebounds.
The Mountaineers finished 32-76 (42.1%) from the field and 11-31 (35.5%) from three-point range. Eastern Oregon dominated the boards once again, holding a 59-28 advantage in rebounding.
Coming off the wins, the Mountaineers are scheduled to travel to Caldwell, Idaho for a midweek conference showdown. Eastern Oregon is slated to face the College of Idaho at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
